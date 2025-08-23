Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services is facing a critical shortage of qualified technical staff, a situation that threatens its ability to achieve key objectives.Charged with providing modern, accessible, and affordable ICT facilities and services, the ministry plays a central role in advancing a digitally enabled economy and improving national infrastructure. However, a recent analysis by the Parliament Budget Office (PBO) has highlighted that persistent vacancies are overburdening existing employees and slowing progress.The 2024 3rd Quarter Statutory Report revealed that eight vacancies remain in Band E and above, while 29 positions in Band D are unfilled. The report warned that the workload placed on existing staff could lead to fatigue, reduced productivity, and higher risks of burnout."Inadequate staffing at critical levels will lead to delays in service delivery as fewer staff have to handle the same workload, slowing down processes," the PBO report noted.The analysis further indicated that gaps at higher bands may prevent tasks requiring specialised skills from being executed effectively, ultimately impacting service quality and the ministry's ability to meet its goals.Employees working in under-resourced environments, the report added, are likely to experience low morale, which can result in higher turnover rates and exacerbate staffing challenges. Limited staffing also restricts opportunities for professional training, development, and team-building, hindering innovation and long-term effectiveness."Vacant positions disrupt the flow of operations and make it difficult for departments to fulfil their mandates," the report concluded.With the ministry tasked with spearheading Zimbabwe's digital transformation, the shortage of skilled personnel raises concerns about its capacity to meet national priorities and deliver reliable ICT services to citizens.