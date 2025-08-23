Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean Parliament is considering a proposal to amend existing tobacco control regulations to ban smoking in high-traffic public areas, amid growing concerns over the health risks associated with passive smoking.Shamva South legislator Joseph Mapiki tabled the motion in the National Assembly last Thursday, calling for amendments to the Public Health (Control of Tobacco) Regulations, Statutory Instrument (SI) 264 of 2002. If adopted, the amendment would extend the law's coverage to bus termini, markets, and other congested public spaces that are not currently restricted under the regulations.While the current law prohibits smoking in certain indoor and public spaces — such as buses, halls, public gatherings, and eating establishments — it does not address open but crowded areas where people frequently congregate. Mapiki highlighted the dangers posed to vulnerable groups, particularly children, by exposure to secondhand smoke."Children and vulnerable populations are particularly at risk, as their developing bodies are more susceptible to the harmful effects of tobacco smoke," Mapiki said. "Many people continue to smoke at bus stops, markets, and crowded streets without facing consequences due to weak monitoring and lack of accountability."Mapiki urged the Ministry of Health and Child Care to lead public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the dangers of passive smoking and the importance of adhering to tobacco control laws. He emphasized that while smoking is a personal choice, it should not adversely affect non-smokers.Exposure to secondhand smoke, Mapiki said, is linked to serious health issues including lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, chronic respiratory conditions, and an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome. In addition, it can exacerbate symptoms of bronchitis and pneumonia in children and may raise the risk of breast cancer in non-smoking women."Creating smoke-free environments is essential to protecting the health of non-smokers," he said. "Globally, nations such as Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have enacted comprehensive bans on smoking in public spaces and workplaces, including outdoor areas adjacent to buildings."Mapiki stressed that lack of enforcement has led to inconsistent application of the current law, leaving public areas like bus stops particularly vulnerable to passive smoke exposure. He proposed that Parliament draft a comprehensive Tobacco Control Act, with clear penalties for violators, including fines and possible temporary closure of businesses that fail to enforce the ban.He also called for the training of enforcement officers, coordination among relevant ministries, and the establishment of a parliamentary committee or task force to monitor implementation and effectiveness."The prohibition of smoking in public places is not merely a policy choice; it is a moral imperative," Mapiki said. "By adopting these measures, Zimbabwe can join the global vanguard of nations prioritizing public health and ensuring a safer, healthier future for all citizens."