Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwean Parliament is considering a proposal to amend existing tobacco control regulations to ban smoking in high-traffic public areas, amid growing concerns over the health risks associated with passive smoking.

Shamva South legislator Joseph Mapiki tabled the motion in the National Assembly last Thursday, calling for amendments to the Public Health (Control of Tobacco) Regulations, Statutory Instrument (SI) 264 of 2002. If adopted, the amendment would extend the law's coverage to bus termini, markets, and other congested public spaces that are not currently restricted under the regulations.

While the current law prohibits smoking in certain indoor and public spaces — such as buses, halls, public gatherings, and eating establishments — it does not address open but crowded areas where people frequently congregate. Mapiki highlighted the dangers posed to vulnerable groups, particularly children, by exposure to secondhand smoke.

"Children and vulnerable populations are particularly at risk, as their developing bodies are more susceptible to the harmful effects of tobacco smoke," Mapiki said. "Many people continue to smoke at bus stops, markets, and crowded streets without facing consequences due to weak monitoring and lack of accountability."

Mapiki urged the Ministry of Health and Child Care to lead public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the dangers of passive smoking and the importance of adhering to tobacco control laws. He emphasized that while smoking is a personal choice, it should not adversely affect non-smokers.

Exposure to secondhand smoke, Mapiki said, is linked to serious health issues including lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, chronic respiratory conditions, and an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome. In addition, it can exacerbate symptoms of bronchitis and pneumonia in children and may raise the risk of breast cancer in non-smoking women.

"Creating smoke-free environments is essential to protecting the health of non-smokers," he said. "Globally, nations such as Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have enacted comprehensive bans on smoking in public spaces and workplaces, including outdoor areas adjacent to buildings."

Mapiki stressed that lack of enforcement has led to inconsistent application of the current law, leaving public areas like bus stops particularly vulnerable to passive smoke exposure. He proposed that Parliament draft a comprehensive Tobacco Control Act, with clear penalties for violators, including fines and possible temporary closure of businesses that fail to enforce the ban.

He also called for the training of enforcement officers, coordination among relevant ministries, and the establishment of a parliamentary committee or task force to monitor implementation and effectiveness.

"The prohibition of smoking in public places is not merely a policy choice; it is a moral imperative," Mapiki said. "By adopting these measures, Zimbabwe can join the global vanguard of nations prioritizing public health and ensuring a safer, healthier future for all citizens."

Source - Newsday
More on: #Tobacco, #Ban, #Smoking

Comments


Must Read

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

23 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

24 mins ago | 16 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

26 mins ago | 35 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

28 mins ago | 8 Views

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

29 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

31 mins ago | 7 Views

Schools close over spousal dispute

33 mins ago | 19 Views

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

11 hrs ago | 141 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

16 hrs ago | 431 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

16 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

16 hrs ago | 93 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

16 hrs ago | 458 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

16 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

21 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

21 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

21 hrs ago | 94 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

21 hrs ago | 497 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

21 hrs ago | 131 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 614 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

21 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

21 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

21 hrs ago | 206 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

21 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

23 Aug 2025 at 22:20hrs | 362 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

23 Aug 2025 at 22:16hrs | 270 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

23 Aug 2025 at 22:11hrs | 1199 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

23 Aug 2025 at 22:06hrs | 52 Views

Former Senator dies

23 Aug 2025 at 20:00hrs | 996 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

23 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1191 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1802 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

23 Aug 2025 at 18:04hrs | 379 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

23 Aug 2025 at 18:03hrs | 182 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:02hrs | 664 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:01hrs | 441 Views

Foot and mouth under control

23 Aug 2025 at 18:00hrs | 97 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

23 Aug 2025 at 14:58hrs | 133 Views