Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced plans to work with mobile network operators to ensure parity in trading between the local gold-backed Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency and the US dollar under the multicurrency system. The move seeks to eliminate currency-linked discrepancies that have disadvantaged users transacting in local currency.

The central bank said the engagement aims to create a fairer environment where citizens can freely choose to transact in either ZiG or foreign currency without encountering distortions in pricing or efficiency.

This follows mounting concerns from stakeholders over challenges faced by consumers using ZiG on mobile money platforms, particularly for essential services. In many cases, goods and services priced in ZiG are significantly more expensive than when paid for in US dollars, with some vendors ignoring the official exchange rate.

ZiG, introduced in April 2024 to replace the inflation-battered Zimbabwe dollar, has gained traction in the financial system, now accounting for over 40 percent of all transactions. Despite its stability and forecasts that inflation will remain below three percent this year, the currency continues to face hurdles around universal acceptance and market confidence.

"The Reserve Bank will engage mobile money operators to ensure that there is equal trading in both domestic and foreign currencies in line with the multicurrency system," the RBZ said in its 2025 Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement Stakeholder Feedback Report.

Mobile money platforms are critical in Zimbabwe, where millions of people rely on them to pay school fees, buy groceries, settle bills, and access other services. However, the limited usability of ZiG compared to the US dollar has slowed efforts to strengthen its role in the economy.

The RBZ said that fixing these challenges is vital to enhancing the efficiency of the financial system and boosting inclusivity. Greater confidence in ZiG would also support economic stability and reduce dependence on foreign currency in daily transactions.

The central bank also acknowledged complaints over high banking fees, which have increased the cost of using formal financial services. These charges, it said, are placing an additional burden on consumers and discouraging wider participation in the banking sector.

By addressing currency disparities and the issue of high transaction costs, the RBZ hopes to build stronger confidence in the local unit while ensuring Zimbabwe's multicurrency framework functions more effectively for ordinary citizens.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #RBZ, #PArity, #ZiG

Comments


Must Read

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

29 mins ago | 15 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

31 mins ago | 17 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

33 mins ago | 42 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

35 mins ago | 9 Views

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

37 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

38 mins ago | 8 Views

Schools close over spousal dispute

39 mins ago | 27 Views

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

16 hrs ago | 433 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

16 hrs ago | 395 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

16 hrs ago | 93 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

16 hrs ago | 460 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

16 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

21 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

21 hrs ago | 284 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

21 hrs ago | 94 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

21 hrs ago | 500 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

21 hrs ago | 132 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 617 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

21 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

21 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

21 hrs ago | 206 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

21 hrs ago | 451 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

21 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

23 Aug 2025 at 22:20hrs | 362 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

23 Aug 2025 at 22:16hrs | 270 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

23 Aug 2025 at 22:11hrs | 1202 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

23 Aug 2025 at 22:06hrs | 52 Views

Former Senator dies

23 Aug 2025 at 20:00hrs | 996 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

23 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1192 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1803 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

23 Aug 2025 at 18:04hrs | 379 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

23 Aug 2025 at 18:03hrs | 182 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:02hrs | 665 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:01hrs | 441 Views

Foot and mouth under control

23 Aug 2025 at 18:00hrs | 97 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

23 Aug 2025 at 14:58hrs | 133 Views