Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has successfully migrated 99 percent of its customers in Bulawayo's historic suburbs from outdated metering systems to modern prepaid meters, a move expected to boost revenue collection and improve service delivery.

The project, which began in 2020, targeted some of the city's oldest suburbs, including Mzilikazi, Makokoba, Nguboyenja, Mpopoma, Entumbane, Njube, Iminyela, Mabutweni, Lobengula, Emakhandeni, Magwegwe, Pumula, Luveve and Tshabalala. These areas were previously dominated by unmetered connections, load limiters and fixed meters, which made accurate billing and debt recovery difficult.

In a statement, Zesa Stakeholder Relations described the initiative as a "significant victory" for both the utility and residents, noting that the rollout had faced hurdles, including a material shortage that stalled progress soon after the project's launch. The programme was revived in 2024, leading to the clearance of nearly all outstanding connections by mid-2025.

"The new prepaid system ensures that payment is made before electricity is consumed, drastically improving cash flow and allowing for more accurate financial forecasting," the statement said. ZETDC added that the prepaid model also enables the recovery of legacy customer debt, as outstanding amounts are automatically deducted from each token purchase.

For residents, the transition brings greater convenience and control over power usage. Consumers can now monitor their electricity consumption in real-time and budget accordingly, eliminating frustrations caused by estimated billing.

Bulawayo Residents Association (BURA) chairman, Mr Winos Dube, welcomed the development, saying the prepaid system was fairer to households who had long felt disadvantaged under the old framework.
"We are very happy because we were already facing a challenge of people with load limiters feeling short-changed. Regardless of load-shedding, they were still required to pay for the same amount for a service which was not there. We are sure now people will be paying for a service that they are actually getting," he said.

With ZETDC now positioned to strengthen its financial base and residents benefiting from more transparent billing, the Bulawayo prepaid meter rollout is being hailed as a model for similar projects across the country.

