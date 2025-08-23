Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

News / National

by Staff reporter

A high-level Qatari delegation led by His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani is set to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House today to deepen diplomatic and economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and Qatar.The 19-member delegation, which arrived in Zimbabwe last week, has been on a tour of the country's tourism hubs as part of efforts to explore investment opportunities. Their itinerary included a visit to Victoria Falls, guided by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, who described the engagement as a significant step towards attracting substantial foreign direct investment.Minister Rwodzi said the royal visit was a strong endorsement of Zimbabwe's safety, appeal, and readiness for foreign partnerships."This visit is an indication of the good relations between the two governments. The delegation will meet President Mnangagwa at State House to strengthen Zimbabwe-Qatar public-private investment frameworks. Their interest in our tourism sector, particularly in Victoria Falls, shows they are keen on putting their money into our tourism infrastructure," she said.She added that visits by members of royal families carry symbolic weight."If the Head of State, or if anyone from the royal family is visiting a destination, it means the destination is safe, peaceful and worth visiting. We anticipate more visitors from Qatar coming into Zimbabwe, and we want to see a reciprocal relationship in tourism between the two countries," Minister Rwodzi noted.Ambassador Mahomed Jassat, director of public relations and chief adviser to Sheikh Mansour, praised Zimbabwe's potential, calling it "the best country in the world.""This is definitely the best country in the world, and it is not because I am Zimbabwean, but the Sheikh shares the same sentiment. It is truly an honour to be in Zimbabwe. We will be meeting with President Mnangagwa to further strengthen our strategic partnerships and investments," he said.Nidal Ammache, chairperson of Mansour Holdings and adviser to the Sheikh, echoed similar sentiments, revealing it was his fourth visit to Zimbabwe."It is my first time in Victoria Falls and it has been a great experience. We already love the country and look forward to more collaboration in the future," Ammache said.The visit by Sheikh Mansour has placed the spotlight firmly on Zimbabwe's tourism offerings, with discussions expected to pave the way for expanded cooperation in tourism and other key economic sectors.