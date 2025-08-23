Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has achieved a significant breakthrough in the US$294 million Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project, completing the final leakage test on Sluice 6 of the dam's spillway.Funded by the European Union, World Bank, African Development Bank, the government of Sweden, and ZRA on behalf of Zambia and Zimbabwe, the project combines grants and loans to strengthen the dam's structural integrity and ensure long-term resilience.Conducted last Thursday, the test confirmed the full operational status of all six refurbished spillway gates, marking a critical milestone in securing the dam's safety. During the test, approximately 1 500 cubic metres of water were released under expert supervision, with no leakage observed."The successful completion of this final test confirms that all six refurbished sluices are now fully functional — a critical step in strengthening the dam's integrity and ensuring the long-term safety, resilience and reliability of this vital regional power source," ZRA said in a statement.The authority expressed gratitude to the team of engineers and specialists involved, describing the milestone as "another historic step forward in securing Kariba Dam for generations to come."Kariba Dam, the world's largest man-made reservoir by volume, continues to stand as a symbol of regional cooperation and sustainable development.