Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's diamond cutting and polishing sub-sector is set for a major boost following a landmark partnership with Indian diamond processing giant, Harry Krishna Exports.The cooperation agreement, announced by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive Dr Douglas Zimbango, will see at least 50 Zimbabweans undergo specialised training with the Indian company. The initiative aims to enhance local skills, promote value addition, and increase the country's footprint in the international diamond market.Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, attending the Africa Conclave on India-Africa Partnership organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, met with Harry Krishna Exports chairman and highlighted Zimbabwe's ambition to develop a robust diamond value addition sector."We believe that we should not only mine diamonds in Zimbabwe, but also transform them, thereby creating jobs, industries, and opportunities for our people," said VP Chiwenga. "We see immense potential for partnership in training, joint ventures, technology transfer, certification, traceability, and ethical sourcing."Dr Zimbango described the training programme as a "golden opportunity" for Zimbabwe. "We have observed that India is ahead technologically in diamond cutting and polishing, particularly using water technology instead of laser-based methods, which can damage diamonds. This collaboration will give our citizens first-class skills and open pathways for direct market access."A Zimbabwean team will be sent to India within the next three months to receive training and subsequently transfer the knowledge locally. The partnership is expected to involve a tripartite arrangement, including ZCDC as the producer, Aurex as the local cutting agent, and Harry Krishna Exports as the technical advisor.The initiative aligns with President Mnangagwa's drive to promote value addition across all production sectors, positioning Zimbabwe as a hub for beneficiation and sustainable economic growth.