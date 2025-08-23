Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Windmill (Private) Limited has issued a stern warning to the public over fraudulent land sales involving its property, Lot FA Kinvara, measuring 65.2436 hectares, which is being illegally marketed as "Tsikwi Phase 1 (Westgate Extension)."

The company has identified individuals, including Aspire Mutingwende and Taremedzwa Kapungu, operating through Redrev (Pvt) Ltd and other fronts, who are purporting to sell residential stands on the property without any legal authority. Windmill emphasized that these "land barons" have no right to advertise, allocate, or sell the land.

On 7 August 2025, the High Court of Zimbabwe issued Case No. HCH3919/25, ordering Taremedzwa Kapungu and all persons acting on their behalf, including Aspire Mutingwende, to vacate the property immediately. The Sheriff of Zimbabwe has been authorized to enforce the eviction if necessary.

Windmill cautioned the public against engaging with these individuals or their agents, warning that any agreements, payments, or stand allocations are null and void, exposing buyers to financial loss and potential legal disputes.

The company is working closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Sheriff, and other authorities to enforce the court order and protect the public from fraudulent schemes.

For verification of ownership or to report suspicious activities, members of the public are urged to contact: windmill@windmill.co.zw.

More on: #Fraud, #Windmill, #Land

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Schools close over spousal dispute

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

14 hrs ago | 639 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

14 hrs ago | 136 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

14 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

14 hrs ago | 162 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

14 hrs ago | 236 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

18 hrs ago | 471 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

18 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

18 hrs ago | 100 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

18 hrs ago | 161 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

18 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

23 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

23 hrs ago | 316 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

23 hrs ago | 573 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

23 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

23 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

23 hrs ago | 142 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 726 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

24 hrs ago | 206 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

24 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

24 hrs ago | 235 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

24 hrs ago | 521 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

23 Aug 2025 at 22:20hrs | 373 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

23 Aug 2025 at 22:16hrs | 280 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

23 Aug 2025 at 22:11hrs | 1247 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

23 Aug 2025 at 22:06hrs | 53 Views

Former Senator dies

23 Aug 2025 at 20:00hrs | 1021 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

23 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1244 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1869 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

23 Aug 2025 at 18:04hrs | 387 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

23 Aug 2025 at 18:03hrs | 191 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:02hrs | 684 Views