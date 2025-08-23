FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

News / National

by Staff reporter

Windmill (Private) Limited has issued a stern warning to the public over fraudulent land sales involving its property, Lot FA Kinvara, measuring 65.2436 hectares, which is being illegally marketed as "Tsikwi Phase 1 (Westgate Extension)."The company has identified individuals, including Aspire Mutingwende and Taremedzwa Kapungu, operating through Redrev (Pvt) Ltd and other fronts, who are purporting to sell residential stands on the property without any legal authority. Windmill emphasized that these "land barons" have no right to advertise, allocate, or sell the land.On 7 August 2025, the High Court of Zimbabwe issued Case No. HCH3919/25, ordering Taremedzwa Kapungu and all persons acting on their behalf, including Aspire Mutingwende, to vacate the property immediately. The Sheriff of Zimbabwe has been authorized to enforce the eviction if necessary.Windmill cautioned the public against engaging with these individuals or their agents, warning that any agreements, payments, or stand allocations are null and void, exposing buyers to financial loss and potential legal disputes.The company is working closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Sheriff, and other authorities to enforce the court order and protect the public from fraudulent schemes.For verification of ownership or to report suspicious activities, members of the public are urged to contact: windmill@windmill.co.zw.