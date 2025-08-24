Zimbabwe demining expert dies in explosive accident in Argentina

News / National

by Staff reporter

Henry Martin Douglas Macharaga, a 52-year-old Zimbabwean explosives and demining expert, died in Argentina on 19 August after an explosive detonated accidentally while he was conducting extraction work along National Route 34 (RN34).Macharaga, originally from Chirumanzu in the Midlands but raised in Kwekwe, is survived by his wife and two children. Arrangements are underway to repatriate his body to Zimbabwe for burial.He was part of a contingent working with The Development Initiative (TDI), a global organization established in 2005 that provides explosive threat mitigation and mine-action services. TDI has operated across Africa and the Middle East, completing more than 80 projects, clearing over 26,600 km of routes, removing 235,000 unexploded ordnance items, and safely destroying 2,400 tonnes of obsolete munitions.The fatal incident occurred at a TDI base near RN34 in Mosconi, Salta Province, where Macharaga was handling explosives. Authorities, including forensic teams, Tartagal firefighters, and provincial police explosives experts, are investigating the cause of the detonation. The site has been secured for ongoing investigations.Macharaga lived in Harare and grew up in a family known locally, with his father being a respected headmaster. The family is expected to seek compensation for funeral expenses and the loss of financial support.