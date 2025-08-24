Mnangagwa to unveil irrigation kits

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will preside over the historic launch of A1 Productivity Booster Kits and the issuance of Land Tenure Title Deeds at Craigengower Farm in Mazowe this Monday.The initiative, a national priority, aims to enhance climate resilience, improve food security, and transition farmers from reliance on rain-fed agriculture. The programme targets A1 farmers, boosting their agricultural production through the efficient use of water resources and irrigation equipment.The irrigation booster kits include pumping units, electric motors, pumps, hydrants, and sprinklers, and will benefit both individual farmers and farmer groups.In addition, scores of A1 farmers will receive land title deeds, marking a significant milestone in land ownership and empowerment under the Second Republic.The event will run under the theme, "Empowering Farmers, Securing Land, Building the Economy."