Cervical cancer cases in Zimbabwe drop

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe recorded a significant decline in cervical cancer cases in 2024, with 1,354 reported nationwide, down from more than 3,000 cases annually in past years. Harare bore the heaviest burden, accounting for 935 cases - 69% of the national total - followed by Bulawayo with 91, and Masvingo and Matabeleland South each reporting 75 cases. Other provinces recorded lower figures, while Matabeleland North reported none, according to the 2024 Environmental Statistics Human Settlement and Environmental Health Report by ZimStat, citing Ministry of Health and Child Care data.Lovemore Makurirofa, Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator at the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ), emphasized that screening is critical since cervical cancer develops slowly, often over 15 years. "If women access screening for cervical cancer, progression from abnormal cells to stage 1 cancer can be reversed through simple treatment methods such as coagulation or cryotherapy, which are available in Zimbabwe," he said.Makurirofa noted that ignorance and misconceptions remain major barriers, with many women reluctant to seek screening. He called for intensified awareness campaigns and the rapid decentralization of services to reach rural areas, where transport costs often hinder access."Cervical cancer is the most common cancer among Black women in Zimbabwe, constituting around 40.1% of all cancer cases in this group, and nearly a third of the national cancer burden. By encouraging screening, we can reduce this national burden," he said.He also stressed the importance of comprehensive prevention, in line with World Health Organization guidelines, which include primary prevention through HPV vaccination, secondary prevention through screening and treatment of abnormal cells, and tertiary care for those already diagnosed with cancer.Makurirofa urged women of all ages to access screening services, countering misconceptions that it is only necessary for elderly women or those showing symptoms. "Eligible women, even those without signs or symptoms, should walk into a screening centre and be screened," he said.