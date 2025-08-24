Public hearings on ZIMSEC amendment bill begin

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education has launched public hearings on the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations (ZIMSEC) Amendment Bill, starting in Lupane today, with proceedings scheduled to continue in Bulawayo tomorrow.Parliament said the hearings, running from 25 to 29 August 2025, aim to gather public input on the proposed changes to the 1994 ZIMSEC Act, which has become outdated in addressing modern challenges in examinations management, governance, and accountability. The bill was tabled in the National Assembly last month and seeks to enhance security in public examinations, which have in the past been affected by leakages and other malpractices.The Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA), the country's largest teachers' body, welcomed the amendments. CEO Dr Sifiso Ndlovu described the Bill as "necessary and overdue," noting that the 1994 Act no longer aligns with contemporary requirements for assessment credibility and international standards.Dr Ndlovu highlighted areas for further refinement to close systemic loopholes and strengthen functional resilience. He praised Clause 2 of the Bill, which expands the definition of examination malpractice to include modern forms of academic dishonesty such as the use of smart gadgets, script tampering, and centre-level collusion."These are overdue reforms, reflective of both digital and organised syndicate-based malpractices seen in recent ZIMSEC leakages," Dr Ndlovu said.