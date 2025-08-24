Zimbabwe's blueberries become 'blue gold'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is cashing in as its blueberry exports surge, making the fruit a prized commodity in international markets from Singapore to Europe and the UK.Trade promotion body ZimTrade announced that Singapore is the latest country to stock Zimbabwean blueberries in leading retail outlets. Allan Majuru, ZimTrade's chief executive, said the country's blueberry exports grew 85% from US$6.3 million in 2021 to US$11.7 million in 2022, despite a slight 1% decline in global trade for the product.The growth has been fueled by Zimbabwe's sunny climate and early harvesting, allowing local farmers to outpace international competitors and enter high-paying markets. Over four years, blueberry exports have jumped 351%, from US$11 million in 2020 to more than US$50 million in 2024. Export volumes also doubled, rising from 2,503 tonnes to 6,240 tonnes.Majuru credited government support for the sector's boom, noting investments in dams, irrigation, and infrastructure that have provided farmers with the tools to expand production. "The Second Republic has pushed for policies that support the horticulture sector, making it more attractive and profitable for local farmers," he said.With global demand for Zimbabwean blueberries soaring, the fruit is fast becoming a lucrative export, turning local farmers into some of the country's most successful horticultural entrepreneurs.