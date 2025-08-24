Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's blueberries become 'blue gold'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is cashing in as its blueberry exports surge, making the fruit a prized commodity in international markets from Singapore to Europe and the UK.

Trade promotion body ZimTrade announced that Singapore is the latest country to stock Zimbabwean blueberries in leading retail outlets. Allan Majuru, ZimTrade's chief executive, said the country's blueberry exports grew 85% from US$6.3 million in 2021 to US$11.7 million in 2022, despite a slight 1% decline in global trade for the product.

The growth has been fueled by Zimbabwe's sunny climate and early harvesting, allowing local farmers to outpace international competitors and enter high-paying markets. Over four years, blueberry exports have jumped 351%, from US$11 million in 2020 to more than US$50 million in 2024. Export volumes also doubled, rising from 2,503 tonnes to 6,240 tonnes.

Majuru credited government support for the sector's boom, noting investments in dams, irrigation, and infrastructure that have provided farmers with the tools to expand production. "The Second Republic has pushed for policies that support the horticulture sector, making it more attractive and profitable for local farmers," he said.

With global demand for Zimbabwean blueberries soaring, the fruit is fast becoming a lucrative export, turning local farmers into some of the country's most successful horticultural entrepreneurs.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Zimsec, #Bill, #Hearings

Comments


Must Read

Chinese medical team treats over 7,000 Zimbabwean patients

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Nicholas van Hoogstraten's 16-year-old property claim dismissed

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mzembi denied bail again

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

1 hr ago | 22 Views

White farmer to stand trial over 65 missing cattle

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe maintains maize import ban

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Chivayo hands out 13 vehicles to Vapositori4ED leaders

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

High Court slashes serial housebreaker's 'irrational jail term

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe names 16-man squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe records sharp rise in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo fire destroys US$500,000 property in Burnside

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Councillor back in court over US$20,000 fraud case

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe, Qatar sign 3 agreements

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Truck driver arrested in with smuggled medicines

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man fires 11 shots at cops after assaulting neighbour

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Public hearings on ZIMSEC amendment bill begin

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Cervical cancer cases in Zimbabwe drop

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa to unveil irrigation kits

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bodies of 3 Zimbabweans recovered from river in Mpumalanga

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe demining expert dies in explosive accident in Argentina

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

14 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

15 hrs ago | 351 Views

Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

16 hrs ago | 708 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

16 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

16 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

16 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

16 hrs ago | 232 Views

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Schools close over spousal dispute

17 hrs ago | 637 Views

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

24 Aug 2025 at 19:28hrs | 919 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

24 Aug 2025 at 19:27hrs | 195 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

24 Aug 2025 at 19:24hrs | 187 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

24 Aug 2025 at 19:22hrs | 220 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

24 Aug 2025 at 19:19hrs | 331 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

24 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 496 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

24 Aug 2025 at 14:42hrs | 595 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

24 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 593 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

24 Aug 2025 at 14:40hrs | 130 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

24 Aug 2025 at 14:40hrs | 826 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

24 Aug 2025 at 14:39hrs | 219 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

24 Aug 2025 at 14:39hrs | 210 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

24 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 367 Views