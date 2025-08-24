Man fires 11 shots at cops after assaulting neighbour

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chaos erupted in Borrowdale last week when a man allegedly assaulted his neighbour, injured himself while attempting to break free from handcuffs, and later fired 11 shots at police officers.Ross Terrence Leaper (37) appeared in a Harare magistrates' court on Friday facing charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and failure to secure firearms. He was remanded in custody until Tuesday for a bail hearing.Leaper gained attention on social media after a video surfaced showing him shouting at police officers, claiming they would lose their jobs at the hands of Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.According to prosecutors, the incident began on 20 August when Leaper, reportedly drunk, stormed into his neighbour Ashleigh Smith's home demanding entry. Smith's daughter, Demi Lee Du Rand, alerted her father, John Du Rand, who confronted Leaper.Leaper, shirtless and brandishing a hunting knife, allegedly attacked Du Rand, stabbing him on the right hand and left eye. With the help of a friend, Brandon Ward, Du Rand managed to subdue Leaper and called private security company J and P Security, who restrained him with handcuffs and reported the matter to Borrowdale police.Shortly after, Leaper reportedly fled to his own home and attempted to cut off the handcuffs with a grinder, accidentally shooting himself in the arm. Instead of surrendering, he allegedly retrieved a firearm and charged at police officers and security personnel, discharging 11 rounds at a Mahindra vehicle belonging to J and P Security. Five bullets hit the bonnet, three struck the windscreen, one pierced the driver's window, and two shattered the rear screen.Further investigations revealed a stockpile of unsecured firearms hidden under Leaper's bed, including rifles, shotguns, pistols, and air guns. Authorities said Leaper will face additional charges for failing to secure his weapons properly.