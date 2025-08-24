Truck driver arrested in with smuggled medicines

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 52-year-old truck driver has been arrested after police in Chirundu intercepted him with a consignment of smuggled pharmaceutical drugs hidden in his vehicle.The bust occurred on 20 August 2025 at the 348km peg along the Harare–Chirundu Road, where officers swooped on the truck and arrested the driver, identified as Solo Chikuvanyanga.Police said the vehicle was carrying a cocktail of smuggled pharmaceutical products, including paracetamol, phonoxy, mistrovix, promethazine, cotrimoxole, amoxicillin, chlorphenamine and other tablets.Authorities said the arrest underscores the growing problem of drug smuggling networks that sneak essential medicines across borders before offloading them on the black market, undermining public health.The truck and its cargo have since been impounded, and Chikuvanyanga is expected to appear in court soon.