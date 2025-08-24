Zimbabwe, Qatar sign 3 agreements

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe and Qatar have signed three agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation across key sectors of the economy.The deals, signed between Qatar's Al Mansour Holdings and various Zimbabwean government entities, cover agriculture, investment, and industrial development.One agreement was sealed between the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) and Al Mansour Holdings, with ARDA chief executive Tinotenda Mhiko and Al Mansour chairman Nidal Ammache signing on behalf of their respective institutions.The second was a framework agreement between the Mutapa Investment Fund, represented by its CEO Dr John Mangudya, and Al Mansour. The third agreement was concluded between Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and the head of the Qatari delegation, His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani.The ceremony was witnessed by senior officials, including the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya.Mhiko described the ARDA-Al Mansour deal as a "landmark and defining moment" that will establish a comprehensive partnership in seven key areas, including irrigation and dairy processing.Dr Mangudya said the framework agreement with the Mutapa Investment Fund will prioritise reviving the Cold Storage Company, which has struggled with viability challenges in recent years. "We need investment in the Cold Storage Company. That investment can either be made by the Government or through joint ventures in the development of beef production in the country," he said.