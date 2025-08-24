Latest News Editor's Choice


Councillor back in court over US$20,000 fraud case

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's Ward 26 Councillor, Mpumelelo Moyo, who is facing fraud charges involving US$20,000 allegedly solicited from Labenmon Investments, returned to court today to explain the circumstances of his arrest.

Moyo was initially charged alongside Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, but Ndlovu has since been acquitted after the State failed to provide evidence directly linking him to the offence.

Appearing before Bulawayo magistrate Richard Ramaboea, Moyo - represented by lawyer Prince Butshe of Butshe and Associates - claimed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigators deleted WhatsApp conversations from his phone after arresting him at the home of Tsitsi Mapfumo.

He told the court that the messages related to youths from his ward who were seeking employment opportunities at Labenmon Investments, not to any fraudulent dealings.

Moyo was remanded out of custody to 5 September for judgment.

Source - The Chronicle
