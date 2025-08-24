Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo fire destroys US$500,000 property in Burnside

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A fire has destroyed property valued at an estimated US$500,000 in Bulawayo's Burnside suburb, with authorities blaming the blaze on illegal and uncontrolled burning.

The incident occurred at stand number 244 Arnold Way, where occupants were reportedly clearing thickets in preparation for construction. According to Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo, the flames quickly spread beyond control, engulfing a house whose owners are said to be on holiday in Switzerland.

A distress call was made shortly after 11 AM, prompting the deployment of 35 firefighters and seven fire tenders. The crew battled the inferno for more than three hours, but despite their efforts, extensive damage was recorded. Household property and a vehicle parked in the garage were completely destroyed.

The Burnside area falls under Ward Four, designated as Bulawayo's fire red zone due to its high risk. In 2023, a fire tender was destroyed while responding to a blaze in the same neighbourhood.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chinese medical team treats over 7,000 Zimbabwean patients

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Nicholas van Hoogstraten's 16-year-old property claim dismissed

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mzembi denied bail again

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

1 hr ago | 22 Views

White farmer to stand trial over 65 missing cattle

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe maintains maize import ban

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Chivayo hands out 13 vehicles to Vapositori4ED leaders

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

High Court slashes serial housebreaker's 'irrational jail term

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe names 16-man squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe records sharp rise in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Councillor back in court over US$20,000 fraud case

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe, Qatar sign 3 agreements

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Truck driver arrested in with smuggled medicines

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man fires 11 shots at cops after assaulting neighbour

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's blueberries become 'blue gold'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Public hearings on ZIMSEC amendment bill begin

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Cervical cancer cases in Zimbabwe drop

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa to unveil irrigation kits

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bodies of 3 Zimbabweans recovered from river in Mpumalanga

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe demining expert dies in explosive accident in Argentina

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

14 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

15 hrs ago | 351 Views

Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

16 hrs ago | 708 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

16 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

16 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

16 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

16 hrs ago | 232 Views

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Schools close over spousal dispute

17 hrs ago | 637 Views

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

24 Aug 2025 at 19:28hrs | 919 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

24 Aug 2025 at 19:27hrs | 195 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

24 Aug 2025 at 19:24hrs | 187 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

24 Aug 2025 at 19:22hrs | 220 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

24 Aug 2025 at 19:19hrs | 331 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

24 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 496 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

24 Aug 2025 at 14:42hrs | 595 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

24 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 593 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

24 Aug 2025 at 14:40hrs | 130 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

24 Aug 2025 at 14:40hrs | 826 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

24 Aug 2025 at 14:39hrs | 219 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

24 Aug 2025 at 14:39hrs | 210 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

24 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 367 Views