Bulawayo fire destroys US$500,000 property in Burnside

by Staff reporter

A fire has destroyed property valued at an estimated US$500,000 in Bulawayo's Burnside suburb, with authorities blaming the blaze on illegal and uncontrolled burning.The incident occurred at stand number 244 Arnold Way, where occupants were reportedly clearing thickets in preparation for construction. According to Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo, the flames quickly spread beyond control, engulfing a house whose owners are said to be on holiday in Switzerland.A distress call was made shortly after 11 AM, prompting the deployment of 35 firefighters and seven fire tenders. The crew battled the inferno for more than three hours, but despite their efforts, extensive damage was recorded. Household property and a vehicle parked in the garage were completely destroyed.The Burnside area falls under Ward Four, designated as Bulawayo's fire red zone due to its high risk. In 2023, a fire tender was destroyed while responding to a blaze in the same neighbourhood.