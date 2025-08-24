Zimbabwe records sharp rise in malaria cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has reported a dramatic surge in malaria cases, ranking among the countries with the steepest increases in Southern Africa this year, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).By July 2025, the country had recorded 111,998 suspected cases and 310 deaths - a sharp rise from 29,031 cases and 49 deaths during the same period last year. Africa CDC said the spike has placed a heavy strain on health services nationwide."Data shows that 115 of Zimbabwe's 1,705 health facilities have been affected, with Mashonaland Central Province alone accounting for 32% of all malaria cases. Meanwhile, Manicaland has reported 25% of the country's malaria-related deaths, underscoring the uneven but severe toll of the disease," the agency noted.Health experts warned that low uptake of insecticide-treated bed nets (ITNs) has worsened exposure at community level, leaving households vulnerable and pushing frontline health workers to the brink.Although malaria is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa, Africa CDC said Zimbabwe's surge reflects a wider regional trend. Botswana, eSwatini and Namibia have also reported new outbreaks in 2025, linked to shifting climate patterns, prolonged rainy seasons, and high-risk livelihoods such as small-scale mining and agriculture."Southern Africa has historically recorded lower malaria prevalence compared to central Africa, but changing weather patterns, cross-border migration, and gaps in prevention continue to fuel outbreaks," the agency said. "Experts say the situation demands faster, more targeted and sustained interventions if Zimbabwe and its neighbors are to reverse the rising tide."