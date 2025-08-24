Zimbabwe names 16-man squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming two-match One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka, starting Friday at Harare Sports Club.The side will be captained by Craig Ervine and features the much-anticipated return of Brendan Taylor, who last played an ODI in September 2021 before announcing his retirement. Taylor was later handed a three-and-a-half-year ban for breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, which has now lapsed.Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Bradley Evans and uncapped fast bowler Ernest Masuku have also been drafted into the squad.The series marks Zimbabwe's first ODI outing in six months, with their last 50-over assignment coming in February against Ireland, a three-match contest the Chevrons won 2-1. Since then, the team has focused on Tests and T20Is.Zimbabwe last faced Sri Lanka in ODI cricket in January 2024. The two teams will meet again in Harare, with matches scheduled for Friday and Sunday. The one-dayers will be followed by a three-match T20I series at the same venue.ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR ODI SERIES VS SRI LANKA:Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.