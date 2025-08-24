Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court slashes serial housebreaker's 'irrational jail term

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The High Court has overturned a Tsholotsho magistrate's decision that sentenced a 25-year-old serial housebreaker to nearly two decades in prison, describing the punishment as "irrational, excessive and incomprehensible."

Justices Munamato Mutevedzi and Bongani Ndlovu, sitting in Bulawayo, reduced Herman Ndebele's sentence from 18 years and 10 months to a consolidated seven years, to run consecutively with a previously suspended eight-month term. He will now serve seven years and eight months.

Ndebele had been convicted on 15 counts of unlawful entry, pleading guilty to five and being found guilty on nine others. His original sentence was a patchwork of fragmented terms, with suspensions tied to restitution amounts ranging from as little as US$9 or ZAR50 to as much as ZAR45,538.

Justice Mutevedzi criticised the inconsistencies, saying they reflected "thumb-suck sentencing" and a "haphazard" approach. "By any standard, the amounts of prejudice in the cited counts cannot be equated to the suspended terms of imprisonment. The suspension periods were nothing but thumb sucks," he said.

The court found that the magistrate failed to strike a fair balance between punishment and justice. "An offender must not be visited with a sentence that is intended to break him," Mutevedzi said. "Even if by some miracle he managed to restitute the complainants, the effective sentence of 10 years and 4 months was still manifestly excessive. It would leave the offender not only broken but also hopeless."

Although acknowledging Ndebele's status as a repeat offender - he was already serving an activated eight-month sentence from a prior conviction - the judges said the magistrate's approach was "akin to simply rearranging the chairs on the Titanic. It achieved little, if anything."

They concluded that the trial court's sentencing created "a maze" that even "a trained mind would struggle to understand," let alone an unrepresented accused.

Source - Zimlive
More on: #Court, #Jail, #Term

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei marches towards state house

29 mins ago | 10 Views

Chinese medical team treats over 7,000 Zimbabwean patients

35 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

38 mins ago | 10 Views

Nicholas van Hoogstraten's 16-year-old property claim dismissed

40 mins ago | 13 Views

Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mzembi denied bail again

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

White farmer to stand trial over 65 missing cattle

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe maintains maize import ban

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chivayo hands out 13 vehicles to Vapositori4ED leaders

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe names 16-man squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe records sharp rise in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo fire destroys US$500,000 property in Burnside

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Councillor back in court over US$20,000 fraud case

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe, Qatar sign 3 agreements

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Truck driver arrested in with smuggled medicines

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man fires 11 shots at cops after assaulting neighbour

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's blueberries become 'blue gold'

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Public hearings on ZIMSEC amendment bill begin

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Cervical cancer cases in Zimbabwe drop

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa to unveil irrigation kits

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bodies of 3 Zimbabweans recovered from river in Mpumalanga

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe demining expert dies in explosive accident in Argentina

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

15 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

17 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

17 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

17 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

17 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

17 hrs ago | 232 Views

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

17 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Schools close over spousal dispute

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

24 Aug 2025 at 19:28hrs | 920 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

24 Aug 2025 at 19:27hrs | 195 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

24 Aug 2025 at 19:24hrs | 187 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

24 Aug 2025 at 19:22hrs | 220 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

24 Aug 2025 at 19:19hrs | 331 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

24 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 496 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

24 Aug 2025 at 14:42hrs | 595 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

24 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 593 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

24 Aug 2025 at 14:40hrs | 130 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

24 Aug 2025 at 14:40hrs | 828 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

24 Aug 2025 at 14:39hrs | 219 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

24 Aug 2025 at 14:39hrs | 210 Views