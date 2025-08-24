Chivayo hands out 13 vehicles to Vapositori4ED leaders

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has handed out luxury vehicles and large sums of cash to leaders of the Johanne Masowe apostolic sect, praising their role in mobilising church members to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF.In a lengthy social media post on Monday, 25 August, Chivayo described joining the Johanne Masowe Church as one of the most important decisions of his life, saying its teachings encourage compassion, unity, and respect for the State.He singled out two senior leaders, Madzibaba Moses of Gwanzura in Highfield and Madzibaba Owen of Chitungwiza, for spearheading the Vapostori for ED movement, which rallied apostolic sect members behind ZANU PF in the 2023 elections.As recognition for their efforts, Chivayo announced that each of the two leaders would receive a brand-new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 4×4 and US$50,000 in cash. Moses' assistant, Madzibaba Forbes Chikobvu, will also be given a Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6.Additionally, both Moses and Owen will be allowed to choose five loyal members from their congregations, who will each receive a vehicle - a Toyota Hilux pickup truck and four Toyota Aqua models per branch.The gifts, amounting to at least 13 vehicles and US$100,000 in cash, were described by Chivayo as a token of appreciation for "prayer, sacrifice, and tireless devotion to both the Church and the Nation."