Zimbabwe maintains maize import ban

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government says it is pleased with the steady flow of maize deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) following last year's poor season, which forced Zimbabwe to import grain.Agriculture Permanent Secretary Obert Jiri, speaking during a site visit to the GMB's Aspindale Depot, said the board's systems remain effective in managing quality control and storage of supplies.To protect local farmers, Jiri confirmed that authorities have shut borders to both public and private maize imports. "Borders are closed to imports to ensure farmers have a secure domestic market. As long as local farmers still have maize, we won't open the borders. Imports will only be considered once domestic supplies are fully exhausted," he said.Zimbabwe turned to South America and Asia for maize last year after an El Niño-induced drought crippled harvests. But officials say the current season is showing promise, with the GMB coping well with deliveries.So far, more than 37,000 metric tonnes of maize have been received from the ARDA-supported scheme, with further contributions expected from the Presidential Input Programme and the Pfumvudza appreciation initiative."We are seeing strong uptake this season and expect more deliveries as farmers receive their payments," Jiri added.Meanwhile, preparations for the 2025–2026 farming season are underway under the Fumigation and Drought Support for Agriculture (FODSA) programme. According to Jiri, three million beneficiaries will receive inputs for three targeted plots each, with supplies already being dispatched to GMB depots.