Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

White farmer to stand trial over 65 missing cattle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The High Court in Bulawayo has dismissed an application by a man accused of stealing trust cattle to avoid trial, ruling that the State presented enough evidence to place him on his defence.

Justice Kabasa threw out the application by Patrick Dube, who is charged with theft of trust property after allegedly failing to account for 64 head of cattle entrusted to him between November 2017 and December 2018 at Richardson Farm in Umguza.

The trial magistrate had earlier ruled that the State had established a prima facie case, but Dube sought to overturn the decision, arguing there was no evidence linking him to the theft.

Justice Kabasa disagreed, noting it was undisputed that the cattle had been placed in Dube's custody. "The issue is whether he accounted for them when the complainant called on him to do so," the judge said.

The court cited testimony from prison officers who said they bought cattle from Dube, some bearing ear tags matching those described by the complainant. Investigators also recovered 10 cattle linked to the missing herd.

"The failure to record cattle sold, the cattle with ear tags sold to the prison officer, and the concealment of Form 397 amounts to evidence requiring a reply," Justice Kabasa ruled.

Dube's lawyer argued that compelling him to defend himself was effectively asking him to "bolster the State's case," insisting he could not be accused of stealing "non-existent property."

But the judge stressed that the issue at this stage was not proof beyond reasonable doubt, but whether there was evidence requiring a response. "There is," she said.

Finding that the magistrate's ruling was sound, the High Court upheld the decision. Dube will now be required to answer the allegations when the trial resumes in the magistrates' court.

Source - Zimlive
More on: #Farmer, #Cattle, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei marches towards state house

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Chinese medical team treats over 7,000 Zimbabwean patients

15 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

18 mins ago | 5 Views

Nicholas van Hoogstraten's 16-year-old property claim dismissed

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mzembi denied bail again

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe maintains maize import ban

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Chivayo hands out 13 vehicles to Vapositori4ED leaders

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

High Court slashes serial housebreaker's 'irrational jail term

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe names 16-man squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe records sharp rise in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo fire destroys US$500,000 property in Burnside

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Councillor back in court over US$20,000 fraud case

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe, Qatar sign 3 agreements

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Truck driver arrested in with smuggled medicines

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Man fires 11 shots at cops after assaulting neighbour

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe's blueberries become 'blue gold'

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Public hearings on ZIMSEC amendment bill begin

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Cervical cancer cases in Zimbabwe drop

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa to unveil irrigation kits

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bodies of 3 Zimbabweans recovered from river in Mpumalanga

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe demining expert dies in explosive accident in Argentina

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

15 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

15 hrs ago | 351 Views

Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

17 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

17 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

17 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

17 hrs ago | 232 Views

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

17 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Schools close over spousal dispute

17 hrs ago | 638 Views

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

24 Aug 2025 at 19:28hrs | 919 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

24 Aug 2025 at 19:27hrs | 195 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

24 Aug 2025 at 19:24hrs | 187 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

24 Aug 2025 at 19:22hrs | 220 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

24 Aug 2025 at 19:19hrs | 331 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

24 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 496 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

24 Aug 2025 at 14:42hrs | 595 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

24 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 593 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

24 Aug 2025 at 14:40hrs | 130 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

24 Aug 2025 at 14:40hrs | 827 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

24 Aug 2025 at 14:39hrs | 219 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

24 Aug 2025 at 14:39hrs | 210 Views