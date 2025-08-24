Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

News / National

Aspire Mutingwende, chairperson of the Children of War Veterans and Heroes Dependants Forum, has been implicated in a high-profile land fraud case in Harare.According to Windmill (Private) Limited, Mutingwende, Taremedzwa Kapungu, and their associates have been illegally selling residential stands on Bluffhill land, Lot FA Kinvara, measuring 65.2436 hectares. The land, owned by Windmill, was being fraudulently marketed as "Tsikwi Phase 1 (Westgate Extension)."Windmill described the individuals as "land barons" with no legal authority to sell, allocate, or advertise the property. On 7 August 2025, the High Court of Zimbabwe issued an urgent order (Case No. HCH3919/25) directing Mutingwende, Kapungu, and anyone acting on their behalf to vacate the land immediately. The Sheriff of Zimbabwe has been authorised to enforce the eviction if they fail to comply.The company has warned the public against engaging with Mutingwende, Kapungu, or their representatives, cautioning that any transactions could lead to significant financial loss and legal disputes. Windmill is working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Sheriff, and other authorities to protect the public and enforce the court order.