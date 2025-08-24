Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Apostle Chibanda has publicly accused Apostle Chiwenga of misappropriating funds collected from church members. Chibanda alleges that Chiwenga solicited money under the pretext of building a new church but instead diverted the funds to construct a private residence in South Africa.

To support his claims, Chibanda has released receipts showing payments made by members of Chiwenga's congregation. The allegations have sparked concern among church members and the wider community, raising questions about financial transparency and accountability within the church.

Apostle Chiwenga has yet to issue an official response, and the situation continues to develop as more information comes to light.

