Mzembi denied bail again

News / National

by Staff reporter

High Court Judge Justice Regis Dembure has dismissed former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi's bail application, upholding a Harare magistrate court ruling that he remain in custody.Justice Dembure cited concerns over Mzembi's accountability and expressed doubt that he would appear for trial if released. "There is no assurance that the accused will stand trial if granted bail. The current situation does not support his release," the judge said.Mzembi faces charges over the alleged unlawful disposal of 16 LED television screens valued at $800,000. The screens, originally purchased for public viewing during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, were reportedly donated by Mzembi to various churches.He is also accused of mismanaging funds raised for the 20th United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly in 2013, co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia. Prosecutors allege that Mzembi received sponsorship money from companies including Mbada Diamonds and deposited the funds into an unregistered trust account, raising questions about the handling of the contributions.