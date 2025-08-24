Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former MP Temba Mliswa has defended businessman Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei following remarks by Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.Mliswa argued that Dr. Tagwirei deserves recognition for his contributions to the party, noting that he purchased vehicles for the entire politburo and provided funds for fuel. "The party shouldn't overlook those enabling their comforts. They shouldn't forget who is making them eat," Mliswa said.The response comes after Mutsvangwa stated that Dr. Tagwirei needed to gain a deeper understanding of Zanu-PF before assuming high-ranking positions, asserting that he did not meet the qualifications for membership in the party's central committee.