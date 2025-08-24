Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's urban cash transfer programme, designed to support vulnerable families, has effectively collapsed, with Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo revealing in Parliament that no funds have been disbursed in 2025 following a halt in Treasury support.Moyo was responding to a question from Luveve MP Discent Bajila (CCC) regarding how many Bulawayo households benefited from social safety net payments between January and June this year. He disclosed that while 219,849 people were registered under the "cash for cereal" scheme in the city, only 39,293 received payouts - and that was in October 2024.Recipients were paid the equivalent of US$8 through NetOne's OneMoney platform. The World Food Programme (WFP) provided additional support to 15,000 people, including a US$5 top-up for nutritional needs.However, the minister admitted that no further funds have been received from Treasury this year. The situation in Bulawayo reflects a national trend, where hundreds of thousands of registered households never received support.What was meant to be a safety net for the urban poor has instead become a stalled programme, leaving many families exposed to worsening food insecurity. The revelation raises concerns over the government's ability to provide sustainable financing for promised relief initiatives.