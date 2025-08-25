Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF youth leader dies in car accident

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial youth league deputy secretary for information and publicity, Tinashe Panganai, has died following a tragic car accident on Sunday.

Midlands provincial chairperson Ernest Dzoro confirmed the death, describing Panganai as a committed cadre whose loss will be deeply felt within the party.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing on of our dear comrade, T Panganai, on August 24, 2025," said Dzoro. "He was a dedicated member of the Midlands province youth league and his passing on leaves a void in our hearts. On behalf of the Midlands province youth league, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of T Panganai. May his soul rest in peace."

Gweru district co-ordinating committee (DCC) secretary for information and publicity, Victor Maride, also paid tribute to Panganai, describing his death as a great loss to the party.

"On behalf of the Gweru DCC, management members, PB [politburo] members, central committee members, NCA, provincial members, district chairpersons, stakeholders and affiliates in Gweru district, it is with profound sadness and shock that the Gweru DCC chairman honourable Brown Ndlovu announces the passing on of our beloved son, brother and comrade deputy secretary for information and publicity T Panganai," Maride said.

According to reports, the fatal crash occurred along the Mandamabwe–Shurugwi Road after Panganai's vehicle suffered a tyre burst while crossing a bridge. The car veered off the road and overturned.

He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Shurugwi District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Funeral arrangements were yet to be announced at the time of writing.

