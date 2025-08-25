Zanu-PF affiliates call for Mnangagwa life presidency

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF affiliates have stepped up their calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power for life, a motion that is expected to surface at the party's annual conference set for Mutare Polytechnic from October 13 to 18.At last year's conference in Bulawayo, delegates passed a resolution urging Mnangagwa to extend his stay in office beyond the two constitutionally mandated terms, which end in 2028. Although Mnangagwa has publicly stated that he intends to retire at the end of his second term, affiliates continue to press for him to remain in office indefinitely.The latest calls came at Tanganda Primary School in Chipinge, Manicaland province, during a Discovery Ambulances Services (DAS) and Presidential Emergency Fund medical outreach programme held over the weekend.The meeting, attended by Women Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza, MPs and senior war veterans, saw affiliates chanting slogans calling for Mnangagwa to rule until 2030 and beyond.Boys DzaMdra Manicaland chairperson Trymore Bhobho Chimbongora, speaking on behalf of several affiliate groups, said grassroots members wanted Mnangagwa to be life president."We as affiliates sat down and discussed a number of issues. As our number one resolution, we are saying to you, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we the people are saying 2030," he said."We noted that these are few years because of the work you are doing, so you should be there for life. Our President Mnangagwa is doing a great job and should be there for life."Among the affiliates present were Teachers for Economic Development, Cross-Borders for Economic Development, Vendors for Economic Development, and Madzibaba for Economic Development.Chimbongora praised Mnangagwa for launching the Presidential Fund Scheme, which he said had provided financial support to grassroots affiliates for income-generating projects."We want to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the work he is doing for all affiliates which are here today. We were given funds and we benefited through Presidential Adviser Paul Tungwarara, and we are starting projects with these funds," he said.The event also drew hundreds of villagers from Chipinge district, who received free medical assistance.