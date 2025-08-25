Stolen Mercedes-Benz intercepted en route to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was injured in a shootout during a high-risk joint anti-smuggling operation conducted in Limpopo, where a stolen Mercedes-Benz was recovered.Police officers in Limpopo arrested two suspects while recovering the luxury vehicle along the N1 in Botlokwa.Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said the operation was launched after intelligence was received regarding two vehicles - a Mercedes-Benz C200 and an Audi A3 - stolen during a business robbery in Boksburg, Gauteng.The vehicles were stolen on 12 August."Information indicated that the suspects intended to smuggle the vehicles into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post," said Mashaba."A tactical team was deployed and intercepted the vehicles near Botlokwa in the Capricorn District. As police attempted to stop them, the occupants of the Audi opened fire, sparking a shootout in which one police officer was wounded."Mashaba said despite coming under attack, the joint law enforcement team "displayed bravery and professionalism", continuing with the operation under life-threatening conditions.The Audi managed to flee and evade police, but the Mercedes-Benz was cornered."Two suspects - a 25-year-old South African male and a 48-year-old foreign national - were arrested on the scene. The recovered Mercedes-Benz is valued at approximately R700,000," said Mashaba.