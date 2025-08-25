Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana clinics run out of medicine

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Botswana's President Duma Boko declared a public health emergency on Monday, saying the national medical supply chain had failed, leaving hospitals and clinics short of medicine and other vital stock.
Boko said the military would oversee an emergency distribution drive, and the first trucks would leave the capital Gaborone and head to remote areas by the evening.

The southern African country's health ministry warned in early August it was running out of medicines and supplies due to unspecified financial challenges, and postponed all non-urgent surgery.

"The medical supply chain as run by central medical stores has failed," Boko said in a televised address. "This failure has led to a severe disruption to health supplies countrywide."
The finance ministry had approved 250 million pula ($17.35 million) in emergency funding for procurement, he added.
Botswana's budget has been constrained this year due to a prolonged downturn in the global diamond market - it is the world's leading producer of diamonds by value.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has also cut funding that was supporting Botswana's health sector.
A spokesperson for Botswana's government did not immediately respond to questions about whether that had contributed to the crisis.
Boko said on Monday the price at which government procures medical supplies was inflated, and that existing distribution systems were causing loss, waste and damage.

In its statement on Aug. 4, the health ministry said it owed 1 billion pula to private health facilities and suppliers, which was compounding its challenges.
Medicines for hypertension, cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, eye conditions, asthma, sexual reproductive health and mental health conditions were all running out, it said.

There were also shortages of dressings and sutures, it added. 

Source - Reuters

Comments


Must Read

Britain cosies up to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Magistrate sentences armed robbers to 12 additional years

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe vows to prosecute environmental law violators

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Thomas Mapfumo bids goodbye to UK fans

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Ramaphosa to officially open Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Stolen Mercedes-Benz intercepted en route to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe High Court bans Chinese miner

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

RBZ begins production of redesigned ZiG banknotes

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF affiliates call for Mnangagwa life presidency

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies in car accident

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Teachers forced to attend 4ED gigs

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa dangles US$2 billion loan facility

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

WATCH: Naledi Pandor blames Ramaphosa

12 hrs ago | 472 Views

Tagwirei marches towards state house

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Chinese medical team treats over 7,000 Zimbabwean patients

13 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

13 hrs ago | 377 Views

Nicholas van Hoogstraten's 16-year-old property claim dismissed

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

14 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mzembi denied bail again

14 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

14 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

14 hrs ago | 169 Views

White farmer to stand trial over 65 missing cattle

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe maintains maize import ban

14 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chivayo hands out 13 vehicles to Vapositori4ED leaders

14 hrs ago | 183 Views

High Court slashes serial housebreaker's 'irrational jail term

14 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe names 16-man squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

14 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe records sharp rise in malaria cases

14 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo fire destroys US$500,000 property in Burnside

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

Councillor back in court over US$20,000 fraud case

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe, Qatar sign 3 agreements

14 hrs ago | 89 Views

Truck driver arrested in with smuggled medicines

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man fires 11 shots at cops after assaulting neighbour

14 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe's blueberries become 'blue gold'

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Public hearings on ZIMSEC amendment bill begin

14 hrs ago | 77 Views

Cervical cancer cases in Zimbabwe drop

14 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa to unveil irrigation kits

14 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bodies of 3 Zimbabweans recovered from river in Mpumalanga

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe demining expert dies in explosive accident in Argentina

14 hrs ago | 183 Views

FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

25 Aug 2025 at 08:01hrs | 776 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

25 Aug 2025 at 07:58hrs | 381 Views

Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

25 Aug 2025 at 07:57hrs | 352 Views

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

25 Aug 2025 at 06:07hrs | 745 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

25 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 904 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

25 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 575 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

25 Aug 2025 at 06:03hrs | 1073 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

25 Aug 2025 at 06:01hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

25 Aug 2025 at 06:01hrs | 247 Views

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

25 Aug 2025 at 06:00hrs | 397 Views

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

25 Aug 2025 at 05:59hrs | 282 Views