Thomas Mapfumo bids goodbye to UK fans

News / National

by Staff reporter

It was a night heavy with emotion as Chimurenga music legend Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo bid farewell to his fans in the United Kingdom with a sold-out performance at New Bingley Hall in Birmingham on Saturday.The historic show, attended by 3,000 fans, marked the 80-year-old icon's final UK appearance and drew both older followers who grew up with his music and younger generations eager to experience a living piece of Zimbabwean history.Despite his age, Mapfumo stood tall throughout the show, delivering hit after hit with dignity and determination, never once taking a seat or pausing for long breaks. His powerful set included enduring classics such as Nyoka Musango, Gwindingwi Rine Shumba, and Tongosienda, songs that once defined Zimbabwe's liberation soundtrack and later reflected everyday struggles and triumphs.The night was not only about music but about closure, celebration, and nostalgia. For many in the crowd, it was a bittersweet moment - the last chance to see the Chimurenga pioneer perform live in the UK. Tears flowed as Mapfumo took his final bow, thanking fans for their unwavering support over six decades before giving them one last chance to shake his hand and take pictures.The occasion drew not only devoted fans but also family members and prominent Zimbabwean figures, including football greats Benjani Mwaruwari, Stewart Murisa, Memory Mucherahowa, Liberty Masunda, Timothy Chirozvani, Mlungisi Ndebele, Maxwell Dube and Musareka Jenitala.Supporting acts kept the energy alive, with Selmor Mtukudzi, Tocky Vibes, Lindsay Chamangurangura and Mapfumo's heir-apparent Kurai Makore delivering stirring performances. Makore, Mapfumo's nephew, reminded fans that the Mukanya legacy would endure with his own flawless act before joining his uncle on stage for a rousing rendition of Nyoka Musango that sent the hall into raptures.While age has inevitably tempered the raw energy of Mapfumo's youth, what shone through was endurance, longevity and an unbreakable bond with his audience. His farewell now places him among global elder statesmen of music such as B.B. King, Tony Bennett and Menahem Pressler, who continued to perform deep into their later years.That Mapfumo chose Birmingham - a hub for the Zimbabwean Diaspora - for his last UK concert was symbolic, underlining his deep connection with the community abroad.As the final notes faded and the applause roared, it was clear the night signified more than the end of a concert. It was the closing of a defining chapter in Zimbabwe's cultural and political story - the end of an era.