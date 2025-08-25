Zimbabwe vows to prosecute environmental law violators

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has pledged to clamp down on companies and individuals violating environmental laws, warning that offenders will face prosecution regardless of nationality.Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu told Parliament last week that authorities were already taking legal action through various courts, including the High Court and Supreme Court, against offenders contributing to land degradation and environmental harm.She was responding to Chipinge South legislator Clifford Hlatywayo, who raised concerns over land degradation in Mutandahwe area, Ward 27, and questioned the compliance of Chinese-owned businesses with the Environmental Management Act."Some of the cases are being decided in the Magistrates' Court, High Court as well as Supreme Court," Ndlovu said."I say this to assure the House of our impartiality when it comes to environmental compliance issues."The minister said the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Forestry Commission, and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority were tasked with ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources, the prevention of pollution and the protection of biodiversity.She stressed that while mining was a key pillar of the economy, its negative environmental impacts could not be ignored."Let me assure the House that the country has adequate policy and legislative frameworks to ensure sustainable mining and bring to account those who may choose to carry out mining activities at the expense of the environment," Ndlovu said.She highlighted that all mining activities, from exploration to processing, are subject to an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) as prescribed under section 97 of the Environmental Management Act. The ESIA process requires miners to identify environmental and social impacts, propose mitigation measures and adhere to Environmental and Social Management Plans.Ndlovu emphasised that compliance requirements apply equally to foreign investors, local companies, and operations of all sizes."There is no selective application of the law at any point as we remain open for business, guided by His Excellency Dr E.D. Mnangagwa's mantra of being open for business and the foreign policy of being an enemy to none and friend to all," she said.On the RioZim Limited copper claims in Chipinge's Ward 27, Ndlovu revealed that the company, in partnership with a Chinese-owned firm, was still undergoing the ESIA process and could only begin operations once the certificate was issued.She added that once projects commence, EMA would conduct continuous monitoring through routine inspections and bi-annual environmental audits to enforce compliance and prevent environmental degradation."Communities will also be engaged and consulted to ensure compliance," Ndlovu assured lawmakers.