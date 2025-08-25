South Africa court refused to hear Lungu case

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's top court dismissed a request by the family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu to overturn a lower court's decision that he should be buried in his home country.Lungu died in a hospital in Pretoria on June 5 and his family wanted to hold a private burial ceremony for him in South Africa and for Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to be excluded from the proceedings. The Zambian government insisted he should have an official funeral at home.