Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa court refused to hear Lungu case

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's top court dismissed a request by the family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu to overturn a lower court's decision that he should be buried in his home country.

Lungu died in a hospital in Pretoria on June 5 and his family wanted to hold a private burial ceremony for him in South Africa and for Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to be excluded from the proceedings. The Zambian government insisted he should have an official funeral at home.

Source - bloomberg
More on: #Lungu, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Top Zimbabwe business executive arrested for fraud

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Police probe widow in murder of Mutangadura

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Britain cosies up to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 859 Views

Magistrate sentences armed robbers to 12 additional years

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe vows to prosecute environmental law violators

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Thomas Mapfumo bids goodbye to UK fans

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Botswana clinics run out of medicine

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Ramaphosa to officially open Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

7 hrs ago | 356 Views

Stolen Mercedes-Benz intercepted en route to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe High Court bans Chinese miner

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

RBZ begins production of redesigned ZiG banknotes

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF affiliates call for Mnangagwa life presidency

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies in car accident

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Teachers forced to attend 4ED gigs

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa dangles US$2 billion loan facility

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

WATCH: Naledi Pandor blames Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

Tagwirei marches towards state house

16 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Chinese medical team treats over 7,000 Zimbabwean patients

17 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

17 hrs ago | 407 Views

Nicholas van Hoogstraten's 16-year-old property claim dismissed

17 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

18 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mzembi denied bail again

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

18 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

White farmer to stand trial over 65 missing cattle

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe maintains maize import ban

18 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chivayo hands out 13 vehicles to Vapositori4ED leaders

18 hrs ago | 235 Views

High Court slashes serial housebreaker's 'irrational jail term

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe names 16-man squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

18 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe records sharp rise in malaria cases

18 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo fire destroys US$500,000 property in Burnside

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Councillor back in court over US$20,000 fraud case

18 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe, Qatar sign 3 agreements

18 hrs ago | 100 Views

Truck driver arrested in with smuggled medicines

18 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man fires 11 shots at cops after assaulting neighbour

18 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe's blueberries become 'blue gold'

18 hrs ago | 235 Views

Public hearings on ZIMSEC amendment bill begin

18 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cervical cancer cases in Zimbabwe drop

18 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa to unveil irrigation kits

18 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bodies of 3 Zimbabweans recovered from river in Mpumalanga

18 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe demining expert dies in explosive accident in Argentina

18 hrs ago | 200 Views

FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

25 Aug 2025 at 08:01hrs | 791 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

25 Aug 2025 at 07:58hrs | 384 Views

Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

25 Aug 2025 at 07:57hrs | 357 Views

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

25 Aug 2025 at 06:07hrs | 757 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

25 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 923 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

25 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 586 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

25 Aug 2025 at 06:03hrs | 1081 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

25 Aug 2025 at 06:01hrs | 289 Views