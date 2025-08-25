Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top Zimbabwe business executive arrested for fraud

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Prominent corporate executive Never Mhlanga is expected to appear in court this morning facing fraud charges linked to the controversial sale of Montclair Hotel and Casino in Juliasdale, Nyanga, to the Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG).

The case stems from RTG's acquisition of Montclair for US$5 million in November last year, a transaction that involved payments to several shareholders, including Ludham Investments (Pvt) Ltd. Ludham was originally created by the now-defunct National Discount House (NDH), where Mhlanga once served as a senior executive.

NDH collapsed around 2004 after severe financial difficulties, leading to its liquidation. Some of its subsidiaries, such as NDH Equities, were sold or restructured to survive under new ownership. Despite this collapse, Ludham's shareholding in Montclair remained a valuable asset, eventually forming part of the RTG acquisition deal.

The complaint, filed by former NDH executives, alleges that Mhlanga fraudulently facilitated the Montclair transaction even though he was no longer a director of Ludham at the time. They argue that Ludham underwent ownership and directorship changes after NDH's disintegration, effectively removing Mhlanga from any control or mandate. Nevertheless, he is accused of spearheading the US$5 million transaction with RTG, a move that triggered a police investigation.

Mhlanga was arrested in Harare yesterday, and he now faces fraud charges stemming from the contested deal.

A well-known figure in Zimbabwe's corporate landscape, Mhlanga is a University of Zimbabwe-trained chartered accountant who has built a reputation as a corporate strategist, change management specialist and business turnaround expert. Over the years, he has been involved in a number of high-profile privatisation, restructuring and commercialisation projects. These include the privatisation and listing of Dairibord Holdings Limited, the management buyout of David Whitehead Textiles from Lonrho, and the merger that created NicozDiamond Insurance Limited. He also played advisory roles in the restructuring of financial institutions, including the merger of Trust, Royal and Barbican banks to form Zimbabwe Amalgamated Banking Group, as well as CBZ Holdings' takeover of Beverley Building Society.

Beyond his direct corporate roles, Mhlanga has served as executive director, principal consultant and trainer at Parker Randall Strategy. He has held multiple board positions in both listed and unlisted companies, sat on quasi-governmental bodies, and continues to contribute to advisory, charitable and religious boards.

With more than three decades of experience spanning banking, insurance, manufacturing, construction, stockbroking and development sectors, Mhlanga has long styled himself as a turnaround specialist. However, the Montclair Hotel case has cast a shadow over his legacy, and today's court appearance is expected to mark the beginning of what could be a protracted legal battle.

Comments


Must Read

Police probe widow in murder of Mutangadura

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

South Africa court refused to hear Lungu case

3 hrs ago | 560 Views

Britain cosies up to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 873 Views

Magistrate sentences armed robbers to 12 additional years

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe vows to prosecute environmental law violators

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Thomas Mapfumo bids goodbye to UK fans

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

Botswana clinics run out of medicine

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Ramaphosa to officially open Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

Stolen Mercedes-Benz intercepted en route to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe High Court bans Chinese miner

7 hrs ago | 279 Views

RBZ begins production of redesigned ZiG banknotes

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF affiliates call for Mnangagwa life presidency

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies in car accident

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Teachers forced to attend 4ED gigs

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa dangles US$2 billion loan facility

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

WATCH: Naledi Pandor blames Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tagwirei marches towards state house

17 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Chinese medical team treats over 7,000 Zimbabwean patients

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

17 hrs ago | 407 Views

Nicholas van Hoogstraten's 16-year-old property claim dismissed

17 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

18 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mzembi denied bail again

18 hrs ago | 539 Views

Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

18 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

White farmer to stand trial over 65 missing cattle

18 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe maintains maize import ban

18 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chivayo hands out 13 vehicles to Vapositori4ED leaders

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

High Court slashes serial housebreaker's 'irrational jail term

18 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe names 16-man squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

18 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe records sharp rise in malaria cases

18 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo fire destroys US$500,000 property in Burnside

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Councillor back in court over US$20,000 fraud case

18 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe, Qatar sign 3 agreements

18 hrs ago | 100 Views

Truck driver arrested in with smuggled medicines

18 hrs ago | 167 Views

Man fires 11 shots at cops after assaulting neighbour

18 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe's blueberries become 'blue gold'

18 hrs ago | 235 Views

Public hearings on ZIMSEC amendment bill begin

18 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cervical cancer cases in Zimbabwe drop

18 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa to unveil irrigation kits

18 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bodies of 3 Zimbabweans recovered from river in Mpumalanga

18 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe demining expert dies in explosive accident in Argentina

18 hrs ago | 201 Views

FRAUD ALERT: Windmill warns public against illegal land sales

25 Aug 2025 at 08:01hrs | 791 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond sector gets boost

25 Aug 2025 at 07:58hrs | 384 Views

Kariba rehabilitation reaches key milestone

25 Aug 2025 at 07:57hrs | 357 Views

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

25 Aug 2025 at 06:07hrs | 759 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

25 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 925 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

25 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 586 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

25 Aug 2025 at 06:03hrs | 1081 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

25 Aug 2025 at 06:01hrs | 290 Views