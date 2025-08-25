Macheso's bodyguard brutal assaults journalist

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lloyd Gweshe, a karate practitioner and bodyguard for sungura music star Alick Macheso, is set to appear in court on Friday facing charges of grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted veteran journalist Richard Muponde.The incident occurred on August 7 at a bar in Granary Park, where Muponde, a senior politics reporter with The Herald, resides. Witnesses said the attack was unprovoked, alleging that Gweshe struck Muponde with a knuckle-duster during a beer drink, knocking him unconscious and inflicting severe head and facial injuries. Muponde reportedly lost three teeth in the assault.Despite the seriousness of the injuries, Gweshe was not immediately arrested. Muponde lodged a complaint at Marimba Police Station, but the bodyguard only recorded his statement with police today, paving the way for his scheduled court appearance.Witnesses to the violent brawl have also provided statements to investigators. However, Gweshe insists he acted in self-defence, claiming that Muponde attacked him first. He now intends to file a counter-charge of assault against the journalist.Initial efforts to resolve the matter outside of court briefly gained traction, but negotiations collapsed over disagreements on compensation.The case has drawn widespread attention given both the high-profile figures involved and the brutal nature of the assault.