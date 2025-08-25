Zanu-PF factional war erupt in Matebeleland

News / National

by Staff reporter

Political tensions have flared in Matebeleland North, with ZANU-PF Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Simelisizwe Sibanda, coming under intense pressure from senior party figures allegedly seeking to remove him from office.Sources within the ruling party say the clashes erupted following ZANU-PF primary elections, where Sibanda defeated his rivals. Since then, insiders allege, senior members have attempted to frustrate his initiatives, skip meetings he convened, and delay programmes, aiming to portray him as ineffective.The dispute intensified this week when a prohibition letter, dated 24 August 2025, was leaked. The letter bars Sibanda from performing duties as a District Coordinating Committee (DCC) member, accessing ZANU-PF offices, or attending any party meetings.The letter accuses Sibanda of creating parallel structures, refusing to cooperate with the DCC, and making statements on social media that embarrassed party leadership. It asserts that his actions risk tarnishing the party's image and suspends him until his case is fully determined by relevant disciplinary structures.Close sources, however, suggest the move is part of a broader power struggle within the province, pointing fingers at Provincial Secretary for Administration Douglas Khoza, Central Committee member Nyabayezwe Maphosa, and Bubi DCC chairman Abednico Maphosa."The Provincial Executive Committee had resolved to send a fact-finding team, but Khoza allegedly ignored this and pushed for an immediate disciplinary hearing. When Provincial Disciplinary Committee chairman Silas Maligo refused to sign, Khoza reportedly forwarded the order directly to the Bubi DCC," said one source.The sources add that Khoza's ambitions to become Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matebeleland North are tied to Sibanda's removal. Khoza has reportedly lost four consecutive primary elections in Bubi and is now eyeing a possible by-election.Some DCC members say the order is being imposed from above, rather than emerging from local structures. "This is not coming from us as structures; it is being pushed down our throats by a few people who want to settle scores," one member said.Traditional leader Chief Mtshane Khumalo declined to comment, citing ongoing investigations, while efforts to get a response from Sibanda were unsuccessful.The controversy highlights growing factionalism in Matebeleland North, raising questions about the influence of internal party dynamics on governance and local development.