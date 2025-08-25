Kwekwe shuts out vendors from CBD

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Kwekwe City Council has confirmed that there is no space available for vendors in the Central Business District (CBD) and that change of land use to accommodate them will not be permitted, Mayor Albert Zinhanga has said.The Mayor made the statement during a press briefing at the civic centre last Thursday, responding to concerns raised by vendors over access to land in the city centre.Zinhanga revealed that the council turned down an offer by Ward 19 councillor and businessman Solomon Matsa, who proposed giving vendors a hectare of his undeveloped land in the CBD."All the land is reserved for shopping malls and private developments. Anyone offering vending space in the CBD is doing so at their own risk, as no allocation exists for vendors," Zinhanga said.He added that if Matsa purchased land for building purposes, he must adhere to the current ban on change of land use, enforced by government through a Statutory Instrument.The council's stance highlights ongoing challenges for informal traders seeking to operate in prime city areas amid urban planning and regulatory restrictions.