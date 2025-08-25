Man fined for selling kudu meat without permit

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 62-year-old man, Samson Ncube, has been fined US$1 100 for selling dried kudu meat without a license, the Hwange Regional Court has ruled.Ncube was found in Lwendulu Village with 12kg of dried kudu meat, valued at US$480, which he was allegedly selling without the required permit. He was arrested by CID Minerals Flora and Fauna and ZimParks during routine patrols.The magistrate ordered that Ncube must pay the fine by 19 September 2025, failing which he faces three months' imprisonment. The confiscated meat was forfeited.