MSU postpones graduation ceremony

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Midlands State University (MSU) has announced a change in its graduation schedule, postponing the ceremony originally set for 5 September 2025 to 11 September 2025.The university cited unforeseen circumstances beyond its control as the reason for the delay. The event will still take place at MSU's Kwekwe Campus, as previously planned."MSU regrets any inconveniences this postponement may cause to graduates, families, and other stakeholders," the statement read.