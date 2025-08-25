Dubai-based Leva Hotels to debut in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dubai-born hospitality brand Leva Hotels is set to make its Southern African debut with the opening of a new property in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.The hotel, located at 88 Speke Avenue in the city's central business district, will occupy the historic Chester House building, transforming it into Ekono by Leva @ Chester House, a three-star upscale hotel. The project is being developed in partnership with Revitus Property Opportunities Real Estate Investment Trust (Revitus REIT).Once completed, the property will feature 117 guest rooms and suites, combining modern amenities and smart technology with local design elements. Facilities will include flexible meeting spaces, an all-day dining restaurant, a café lounge, and grab-and-go options catering to both business and leisure travellers.JS Anand, Founder and CEO of Leva Hotels, said: "This project will connect Dubai's expertise in design-led, affordable upscale hotels with Africa's growing tourism and business markets, while adding lasting value to the local community and economy."Zimbabwe's tourism sector has been growing steadily, with attractions such as Victoria Falls and Hwange National Park, and Harare now offering direct flights to Dubai, Johannesburg, Lusaka, and Nairobi.Leva Hotels, which launched in 2019 with Leva Mazaya Centre in Dubai, currently operates four properties, with four more in development across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The Harare opening marks the brand's first step into the Southern African market, following recent expansions into Saudi Arabia and Europe.Anand added that the launch aligns with the group's vision of expanding into high-growth destinations while providing design-led, affordable upscale hospitality experiences that engage the senses and enrich travellers' experiences.