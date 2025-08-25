Woman dies in Eastview cabin fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Eastview, Harare, are mourning the death of a woman who perished after a wooden cabin she was sleeping in caught fire.The tragic incident occurred on August 25, 2025, at around 10:00 PM. Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the fire."The ZRP confirms a tragic fire incident which occurred on August 25, 2025, at around 2200 hours in Eastview, Harare," said Nyathi.The victim, identified as Sanisai Kandowe, 47, was burnt beyond recognition. Police said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze.No further details on the circumstances leading to the fire were immediately available.