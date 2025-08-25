Police crack down on cough syrup syndicate

News / National

by Staff reporter

Authorities have dismantled a network of illicit cough syrup dealers after intercepting truckloads of unregistered and potentially lethal medicines in Beitbridge and Harare.On 24 August 2025, detectives at the Beitbridge Border Post apprehended truck driver Asha Muchenje attempting to smuggle 19 boxes of Broncleer cough syrup and three boxes of Astra-Pain cough syrup, each containing dozens of 100ml bottles, hidden behind his seat.Within 24 hours, Southerton police swooped on two Harare residents, 53-year-olds Claris Matorerwei and Admore Gaadza, seizing 12 boxes of Astra-Pain cough syrup in a Toyota Hilux. Later the same day, Munyaradzi Korovedzai (46) was caught on the same road transporting 20 boxes of Broncleer cough syrup concealed in his Toyota Corolla.Police warned that these unregistered medicines pose serious health risks, as their chemical compositions are unverified and can cause liver and kidney damage, respiratory failure, or even death."Unregistered medicines are a ticking time bomb because they bypass quality checks and put unsuspecting users in grave danger," said authorities.Broncleer and Astra-Pain are commonly abused as cheap intoxicants, with addicts mixing them with fizzy drinks to get high. Doctors caution that misuse can result in fatal overdoses and severe organ damage.Police have urged the public to avoid unlicensed sellers and only purchase medicines from registered pharmacies to protect themselves from the ongoing cough syrup crisis.