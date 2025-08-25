Hillside Teachers' College expands work-for-fees programme

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hillside Teachers' College is continuing its work-for-fees programme, designed to support financially needy students, the institution's principal, Dr Sifelani Jabangwe, has confirmed.Speaking during the college's 67th graduation ceremony last Friday, Dr Jabangwe said the programme, introduced in 2022, aligns with President Mnangagwa's philosophy of "leaving no one behind" and addresses Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) on inclusive education.The graduation, officiated by Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Technology Development, Simelisizwe Sibanda, saw 325 students capped, including 227 females and 98 males.Dr Jabangwe revealed that 30 students are currently participating in the work-for-fees programme, bringing the total beneficiaries since its inception to 60.Deputy Minister Sibanda, in his keynote address, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to accessible education. "We are expanding the Work-for-Fees Programme to ensure no student drops out of tertiary education due to financial constraints. Education must be a ladder, not a barrier. It must be accessible, equitable, and empowering," he said.The programme allows students to contribute to college operations in lieu of full tuition payments, ensuring continued access to higher education for those with limited financial resources.