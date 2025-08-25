Zimbabwe tiles flood regional market

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's largest floor tile manufacturer, Italtile, reports a decline in business as competition from neighbouring Zimbabwe and Zambia intensifies.For years, Zimbabwe and Zambia were among Italtile's strongest regional markets. However, both countries have now expanded their tile production, creating a surplus that exceeds regional demand and driving down prices, which Italtile describes as "predatory."Zimbabwe has also introduced tariffs to protect local producers, expected to negatively impact South African exports in the 2026 financial year."It highlights South Africa's challenging investment climate for manufacturers, compared with the investor-friendly environments in neighbouring countries," the company said in its latest financial report.Regional overproduction has resulted in nearly double the SADC demand, forcing manufacturers to lower prices in the fight for market share.Italtile also owns Ezee Tile, which produces adhesives, grouts, and related products, operating six plants in South Africa and one each in Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe's largest tile producer, Sunny Yi Feng, produces 35,000 square metres of tiles daily for both local consumption and export.