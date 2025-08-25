Zimbabwe records historic milk production milestone

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's dairy industry achieved a historic milestone in July, producing a record 10 million litres of milk—the highest monthly output in recent years.Figures released at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare on Tuesday indicate steady growth in the sector, which had previously averaged six million litres per month over the past four years.The latest record positions the country on track to produce over 120 million litres of milk this year, up from an average of 80 million litres. This growth comes as producers benefit from government support and partnerships with development agencies."The trajectory shows exciting times for the dairy industry, which has the potential to become a key economic player. Record-high milk production in July is helping to formalise milk markets, build trust between farmers and processors, and attract new entrants into this capital-intensive but viable sector," said Tapiwanashe Dewah, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers.Dewah highlighted the broader impact of increased milk production on the economy and consumers. "Availability of milk in retail and wholesale markets is improving, leading to price stability and increased consumption. This supports a well-nourished nation, creates jobs, adds value, and contributes to economic growth. It also aligns with the country's goal of milk self-sufficiency to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030."The surge in production has been driven by new market entrants, increased processing capacity, and restored business confidence. Government, private sector, and development partner interventions are expected to further scale up milk output and strengthen Zimbabwe's dairy value chain.