ZEP holders in limbo as expiry deadline looms

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa (CoRMSA) have expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which is set to expire in November 2025.In a joint statement, the organisations warned that thousands of ZEP holders remain unclear about how the court-ordered consultation process will proceed, or whether the government intends to extend the permits.They noted that last year's eleventh-hour extension had already left many permit holders in limbo, and this year's lack of clarity is causing severe consequences."Many ZEP holders have already lost jobs, failed to secure school places for their children for the 2026 academic year, and faced difficulties accessing essential healthcare," the statement said.HSF and CoRMSA urged the Minister of Home Affairs to urgently clarify the consultation process and, if necessary, to extend the permits well before the November deadline."Such action is necessary to prevent further hardship and to uphold fairness and the rule of law," the organisations said.