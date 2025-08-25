Zimbabwe, Zambia hold high-level meeting to curb smuggling

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rising cases of drug trafficking and the influx of cheap and counterfeit goods have prompted Zimbabwe and Zambia to convene a high-level security meeting aimed at strengthening border co-operation.The Zimbabwe-Zambia Interprovincial Security Meeting, currently underway in Kariba, brings together top officials from both countries to address challenges along the shared border.The Zimbabwean Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) recently reported a surge of substandard Zambian products, including pots, blankets, dairy, meat and soft drinks. Many of these goods evade tax, creating unfair competition and resulting in revenue losses for the government.Addressing the meeting, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer Commanding Mashonaland West, Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema, said smuggling of goods and pharmaceuticals remains a significant challenge."Smuggling of goods and pharmaceuticals is the most common problem between the two countries," Nyazema said, highlighting the success of joint campaigns against drug abuse conducted across five provinces.Nyazema noted that collaboration extends beyond law enforcement, citing joint efforts with traditional leaders in Zambia, including Chief Nkumi in Livingstone. "It is proof that we are working well," he said, stressing the need for vigilance along the porous border.Zambia's Southern Province Police Chief, Commissioner Auxensio Daka, praised the ongoing cooperation, noting that joint operations and inter-community engagement, including sports events, have strengthened relationships and coordination among border officials.The meeting also follows agreements to expand the Security and Enforcement Taskforce Operations across all provinces bordering the two countries, aiming for a more comprehensive approach to curbing smuggling and other illicit activities.Daka expressed confidence that the two-day discussions would yield tangible results. "By working together, Zambia and Zimbabwe seek to strengthen their security ties and address common challenges, ultimately enhancing the safety and well-being of their citizens," he said.The interprovincial forum marks a significant step toward a safer and more secure region through increased cross-border cooperation.